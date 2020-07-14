Concord Man Charged With Possessing Child Porn, Marijuana And Counterfeit Currency

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police say they arrested a man after they found child porn, marijuana and counterfeit currency while executing a search warrant at his home.

An investigation was launched after Concord Police received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Concord man who possibly downloaded child porn to his computer, according to a news release.

A search warrant was executed at Jeremy Mynes’ home on Alberta Court South West on July 13th. He was taken into custody after police say they found the illegal items inside his home, according to a news release.

Mynes was charged with two counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of possession with intent to sell and delivery marijuana and one felony count of possession of counterfeit currency.

Mynes was placed in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $195,000 bond. Concord Police say they will continue to investigate and further charges could be pending.