Officials: Hickory Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking Following Traffic Stop

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Hickory man has been arrested and charged for drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Maiden Sunday evening, officials say.

Catawba County investigators conducted a traffic stop around 6:15 p.m. after observing a vehicle committing a traffic violation while traveling along Hwy 321 North.

According to investigators, a K9 assigned to the Catawba County SEG Unit alerted investigators to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A search then revealed two pounds of Marijuana and 179 grams of Methamphetamine.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 52-year-old Paul Mark James, was arrested and has been charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession, Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transportation, Maintaining a Place for Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Sell or Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, a new release stated.

Catawba County Sheriff Donald Brown made the following statement about the arrest: