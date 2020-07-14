Officials: Hickory Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking Following Traffic Stop
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Hickory man has been arrested and charged for drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Maiden Sunday evening, officials say.
Catawba County investigators conducted a traffic stop around 6:15 p.m. after observing a vehicle committing a traffic violation while traveling along Hwy 321 North.
According to investigators, a K9 assigned to the Catawba County SEG Unit alerted investigators to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A search then revealed two pounds of Marijuana and 179 grams of Methamphetamine.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as 52-year-old Paul Mark James, was arrested and has been charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession, Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transportation, Maintaining a Place for Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Sell or Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, a new release stated.
Catawba County Sheriff Donald Brown made the following statement about the arrest:
“Great work again by our SEG Unit. Whether working to capture a murder suspect or taking drugs off our streets, these investigators are vital in our fight against crime.”