Accused Drug Dealer Facing Serious Charges After Man Dies From Heroin Overdose

CONCORD, N.C. — An accused drug dealer is facing serious charges after police say he sold heroin to a man who overdosed and died in Concord.

The Concord Police Department says 38-year-old David Terry, Jr. sold heroin to Michael Bolwin. Officers were called to Bolwin’s apartment on July 10th in reference to a reported overdose. Bolwin was found unresponsive and was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus where he later died, according to a news release.

Police say medical officials confirmed that Bolwin died from a heroin overdose. Investigators say they were able to determine that Bolwin got the drugs from Terry, according to a news release.

Terry has been charged with death by distribution for unlawfully selling a controlled substance, sell and deliver of heroin, and sell and deliver of heroin 1,000 feet from a child care center. He is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

Police say Terry’s girlfriend, 19-year-old Mena Hedrick, was charged with accessory after the fact and is in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $100,000 bond.