Greystar Crave Charlotte Will Celebrate Charlotte’s Finest Culinary Cuisine

CHARLOTTE, NC, — (News Release) Greystar Crave Charlotte announces the continuation of the city’s first annual food, wine, and mixology festival. The food and drink festival will exhibit the finest culinary professionals, restaurants, mixologists, and winemakers in the city of Charlotte from July 21-26, 2020. Presented by Angeline’s and Extreme Property Services, Greystar Crave Charlotte will offer culinary experiences across the city with top chefs and restaurant owners who faced restaurant closings and limited capacity operations to maintain health measures throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the presenting sponsor, I believe it’s important to continue Crave Charlotte in a manner that will benefit our local restaurant owners and employees,” said Demetrius Townes, President of Extreme Property Services. “The festival strongly supports culture and diversity, and the participating chefs provide a peek into the local food culture. This is important to not only me but also my business. This has been a tough time for the hospitality industry and Crave Charlotte provides an opportunity for all of us to support these deserving businesses.”

Crave Charlotte welcomes attendees to celebrate 15 plus culinary events over six days across eight Charlotte Neighborhoods. Participants will experience wine pairings, exceptional plates, cocktails, and craft brews. The smaller-scaled dining experiences will accommodate up to 50 percent dining capacity with six-foot distancing between parties based on guidelines by Mecklenburg County and North Carolina Health Departments. Attendees will also be required to wear masks when they are not seated at their assigned tables.

The first annual Crave Charlotte festival was announced in February 2020 with plans to hold events in May 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival was postponed and adjusted to continue to recognize Charlotte restaurants who now, more than ever, can use more acknowledgment and support. Proceeds from the events will benefit Rivendell Farms of the Carolinas.

The full schedule and more details for Greystar Crave Charlotte and tickets can be found at craveclt.org or facebook.com/craveclt. Event organizers will continue to monitor and adhere to Mecklenburg County and North Carolina health guidelines, which can be found here.

About Crave Charlotte

Crave Charlotte celebrates many of the best chefs and mixologists that Charlotte has to offer. The multi-day festival highlights Charlotte’s growing culinary scene through delicious food and drinks created by the city’s top chefs, mixologists, and restaurants.