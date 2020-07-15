Heat, Storm Chances Build Into Weekend

It’s mid-July, and it certainly feels like it out there this afternoon. Temperatures in the mid-90s and dew points in the 60s and 70s are combining to create dangerous heat index values well into the 100s for the next several days. The increased heat and humidity will also provide ample fuel for isolated pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening as we close out the week. A weak rainmaking system will sweep in from the west, which will bump up rain chances for the weekend, but won’t do much to provide relief from the oppressive heat. In fact, ambient air temperatures could approach 100º early next week, not even factoring in the humidity. Stay cool!

Tonight: Mild and muggy. Low: 74°. Wind: SE 5-10. Thursday: Hot and humid. PM storm chance. High: 93°. Wind: SE 5-10. Thursday Night: Storm chance early, then mostly clear. Low: 74°. Wind: SE 5-10. Friday: Sunny and hot. Pop-up storms late. High: 95°. Wind: SW 5-10.