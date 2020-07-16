CMPD Asking For Public’s Help Locating Woman Accused Of Stabbing West Charlotte Restaurant Owner

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police are requesting the public’s help locating a woman who entered a Chinese restaurant in west Charlotte Sunday night and stabbed the owner with a knife, CMPD said.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at Cottage Chinese Restaurant on Ashley Road. According to a news release, the suspect entered the restaurant and stabbed the victim in the face with a knife after an argument the two got into an argument.

The victim received a serious, but non-life-threatening injury as a result of the attack, police said.

CMPD’s Freedom Divison Detectives are asking anyone in the community who knows the suspect pictured below to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.