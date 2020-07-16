CMPD: Man Charged With Murder After 17-Year-Old Dies From Fatal Northeast Charlotte Shooting

The Latest (7/16/20):

A man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old in northeast Charlotte Sunday has been charged with murder, CMPD said.

After an investigation, detectives identified 21-year-old Raheem Damion Damond Lowery as the suspect in the murder of Cory Jermaine McKinney Jr., police say.

The suspect was apprehended and interviewed on Thursday by detectives. Lowery was then transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm in the city limits, according to CMPD.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story (7/13/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old has died after a fatal northeast Charlotte shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Detectives responded to an Assault with Deadly Weapon call around 3 p.m. on Cushman Street, nearby Sugar Creek Community Park. Upon arrival, they located the victim with a gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence.

MEDIC arrived and transported the victim, identified as Cory Jermaine McKinney Jr., to the hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after, police say.

According to CMPD, the initial investigation indicates that the shooting took place at the intersection of Cushman Street and Ridgedale Circle. The victim ran from the intersection to a nearby residence where he was located by officers. The unknown suspect fled the scene and was not located.

