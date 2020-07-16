Scattered Afternoon Storms, More Unsettled Weather to Come

Hot streak continues with scattered PM Storms likely. Highs today will be a degree or two cooler, reaching the low 90s with heat indices topping into the upper 90s. An isolated strong storm possible north of I-85 today, but more storms will be possible heading into the weekend as a weak boundary moves in from the west. Rain and storms will become more widely scattered in the mountains and foothills late Friday. The severe threat is low, but long-lasting downpours could lead to an isolated flash flooding threat that will need to be monitored. Temps will feel like the triple digits elsewhere with more scattered storms Saturday and Sunday through Piedmont.

Today: Steamy. High: 92 Wind: SE 5-7 mph

Tonight: P. Cloudy. Low: 74 Wind: SE 3-7 mph

Fri: PM Storms. High: 92 Wind: Light

Fri PM: Sct. Storms. Low: 74 Wind: SW 5 mph