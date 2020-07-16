The Snark: A Not So Retro Snark From 2018 with a Pooping Idol Dog, Kanye’s Camo, and Nicole Flash Cards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Today’s not so retro Snark takes us back to 2018

DJ really didn’t like the new American Idol and neither did the party pooping dog.

Kanye West was sued for stealing a camo pattern that didn’t work to start with.

And we relive moments when a former co-host just couldn’t get our meteorologist Nicole Madden’s name right so Derek offered up a little help.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.