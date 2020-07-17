Bat Tests Positive For Rabies In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A rabies alert was sent out to residents of Lancelot Drive in south Charlotte after a bat tested positive for rabies, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control.

The alert was officially sent out to residents in the area on Thursday at 7 p.m. Officials say there was potentially human and domestic pet exposures.

This is the ninth animal in Mecklenburg County this year to test positive for rabies, according to a news release. Six cases have involved raccoons, one case involved a fox and two cases involved a bat.

If you have any questions regarding potential human exposures, please contact 980-314-3214 or 980-314-3210.

Additionally, AC&C offers a free monthly clinic for Mecklenburg County residents to have their pets inoculated against rabies. This clinic takes place the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the animal shelter located at 8315 Byrum Drive – Charlotte, NC, 28217. $10 Microchips and free pet I.D. tags are also provided at this clinic.