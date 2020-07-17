Lowe’s To Require Customers To Wear Face Masks In All Stores

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced Friday that it will be adopting a nationwide standard for all customers to wear masks or face coverings when shopping in U.S. stores effective July 20. Lowe’s will offer free masks at the customer service desk of every store for customers who need them, while supplies last.

Lowe’s president and CEO Marvin R. Ellison made the following statement about the decision to adopt a nationwide mandate for customers to wear face coverings masks in all U.S. stores:

“As a retailer offering essential goods, we have a responsibility to our associates, customers and small businesses in communities nationwide to help provide a safe shopping experience.” “Throughout this pandemic, our associates have worked tirelessly so customers could get the goods and services they needed for their homes and small businesses. For the safety of everyone in our stores, we ask that customers wear masks, and to make this new standard less restrictive, we will make masks available to those who need them.”

Lowe’s has required associates to wear masks since May and many Lowe’s locations operate where state and local authorities have required customers to wear masks.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to advise masks and face coverings are an effective tool to combat the spread of COVID-19. All Lowe’s stores will have signage at the entrances requesting that customers wear face coverings.

Lowe’s has taken several operational measures to support social distancing and offer customers shopping options, including in-store pickup, curbside pickup and expanded product availability on Lowes.com, as well as a number of initiatives to encourage social distancing including overhead reminders, signage and social distance ambassadors. Lowe’s will also plans to continue to provide hand sanitizer at store locations.