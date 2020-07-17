Police: Two Suspects Charged With Murder After West Charlotte Convenience Store Shooting That Killed A 14-Year-Old

1/1 Jamall Hallman

The Latest (7/17/20):

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged two suspects for the west Charlotte fatal shooting that left a 14-year-old dead Thursday.

After an investigation, detectives identified 29-year-old Jamall Rashaun Hallman and 26-year-old Swade Vidal Patterson as the suspects for the murder of Ferrell Bradley, the identified victim in this case, CMPD reports.

According to police, after both suspects were located and arrested they were interviewed by detectives resulting in both suspects being charged with murder.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story (7/16/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Murphy USA convenience store in west Charlotte. The shooting was reported just before 5:30pm on Ashley Road.

Officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot when they arrived on the scene. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC.

Homicide detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating but no arrests have been announced at this time. Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.