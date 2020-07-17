Tropical Feels this Weekend

It’s a muggy start, and temps will climb into the 90s again this afternoon, with heat indices flirting with the triple-digit mark. A weak boundary from the west will bring scattered showers and a few storms mainly to areas north of I-85 today. The severe threat is low, but an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts can’t be ruled out. The bigger problem will be the threat of very heavy rainfall from slow-moving storms that could lead to localized flooding.

If you canceled your tropical getaway, not to worry, the tropic feels will be coming to you this weekend. The steamy weather will make it feel like the triple digits with chance afternoon thunderstorms through Sunday.

This system will break down slowly early next week, with better rain and storm chances in the forecast. However, the 90+ degree streak will carry through for the near future.

Today: PM Sct. Storms. High: 93 SW 5 mph

Tonight: Storms Possible Early. Low: 74 Wind: SW 5 mph

Sat: Steamy. High: 93 Wind: SW 3-5 mph

Sun: Sweltering. High: 95 Wind: SW 3-5 mph