Two Suspects Arrested In Murder Of 14-Year-Old Boy, Police Say Crime Drug-Related

CHARLOTTE — 14-Year-Old Ferrell Bradley was a beloved son who loved sports and hanging out with friends. Thursday evening he was shot in the head in the parking lot of a gas station on Ashley Road in West Charlotte.

Friday, CMPD announced the arrest of 29-Year-Old Jamall Hallman and 26-Year-Old Swade Patterson for Bradley’s murder. Police believe the crime was drug related. They say they found narcotics at the scene.

“It starts at home. We have to know what they’re doing,” says Mario Black, educator and community activist.

Four teens have been killed in Charlotte in the past 3 weeks. Since June 2, police have investigated 24 homicides. 10 of those victims are younger than 18.