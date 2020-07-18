Dangerous Heat Blankets Carolinas

If the past week wasn’t enough for you, the heat continues its uphill climb through the weekend. Heat index values will regularly top out over 100º over the next several days, with scattered pop-up storms being our only source of relief during the afternoon. Near-record highs could come into play Sunday and Monday, as lower shower and storm chances will do little to calm the raging heat setting up over the South. A series of weak rainmaking systems will sweep through the Carolinas next week, which could provide some relief, but the heat will largely remain through next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear. A stray shower is possible. Low: 74°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Variable clouds. Hot, with PM storms. High: 96°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday Night: Mild and muggy. Low: 74°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Smoking hot. Isolated storms possible. High: 98°. Wind: Light.