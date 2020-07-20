Deputies: Alexander County Man Arrested For Raping Child

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man from Taylorsville after they say he raped a minor, according to a news release. An investigation was launched on Sunday, July 19th after deputies say they received a report of a sexual assault involving a minor.

Following the investigation, deputies say Shawn Croteau, 41, was charged with four counts of 1st degree statutory rape and four counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Croteau was issued a $1.5M secured bond. No other details have been released at this time.