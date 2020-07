KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police say a woman was impaired when she hit and killed a man with her vehicle.

Jeremiah Williams, 26, died on July 20th after police say he was struck by a 2006 Pontiac driven by 22-year-old Taylor Walczak on Barr Road in Kannapolis.

Police say Walczak was impaired when the accident happened, according to a news release.

She is facing charges of Driving While Impaired and Felony Death by a Motor Vehicle. She is currently being held on a $102,500 bond.