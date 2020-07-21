Officers Say A Man Was Killed In A Single Vehicle Crash In Lincoln County

NEWTON, N.C. — A man was killed after his truck crashed into an embankment early Tuesday morning in Newton, according to Troopers.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say 22-year-old Nicholas Hall crashed just after 6 a.m. on NC-150, west of Old Lincolnton Crouse Road.

Troopers say Hall was driving his 1992 Mazda pickup truck west on NC-150 when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and then crashed down an embankment and overturned.

Hall was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to a news release.

Troopers say the roadway was closed for two hours while they investigated.