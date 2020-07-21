Wilson’s World: Catching Up on the Virtual Events of the Alzheimer’s Association of Western North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Covid lockdown continues to change the plans of charity organizations around the area. This morning Katherine Lambert of the Alzheimer’s Association of Western North Carolina joined Wilson to talk about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and other events which will be held virtually this year.

On-line conferences are now available for care-givers that haven’t been able to get away for the in-person event. And everyone can now participate in the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s that will be held October 2nd. For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association of Western North Carolina can be found at alz.org.

Follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.