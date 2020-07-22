COVID Test Rationing? A U.S. Lab Sounds The Alarm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Quest Diagnostics executive warns that U.S. labs won’t be able to cope with a surge in demand for coronavirus tests starting in the fall flu season. James Davis, the executive vice president at Quest, says time lags in processing the tests are up to two weeks right now. He warns that tests may need to be rationed, with priority given to people with symptoms so they can get their results quicker. Next in line would be the people without symptoms who have had contact with someone infected by the virus.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson