CMPD: 23-Year-Old Dead, Another Victim Injured After West Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was found shot to death and another victim suffered injuries after a west Charlotte shooting Tuesday afternoon, MEDIC and CMPD confirms.

Officers responded to an Assault with Deadly Weapon call around 2:20 p.m. on West Boulevard, nearby Remount Road. Upon arrival, they located a man who had been struck in the leg with a bullet, according to police. He was then transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

A second victim was located on the scene with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Police say officers and MEDIC attempted life saving measures including CPR but were unsuccessful; this victim, identified as 23-year-old Tykari Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.