NCRVDA’s 2020 Fall Charlotte Show Cancelled

RALEIGH, NC (News Release) — The North Carolina RV Dealers Association (“NCRVDA”) host of NCRVDA RV SHOW, the largest RV (Recreational Vehicle) show in North Carolina, has once again made another difficult decision to cancel the upcoming Fall Charlotte show originally scheduled for September 18-20, 2020 at The Park Expo & Conference Center.

“Based on the current number of Covid-19 cases increasing in North Carolina, along with Governor Cooper’s decision to delay implementation of Phase 3 to beyond August 7, 2020, we feel it is the best decision at this time.” states Eric Burg, CEO of Apple Rock Advertising & Promotion, Inc. (“Apple Rock”), show promoter and founder of the NCRVDA RV Show. “Our number one priority is to support our local communities, RV families, Dealers, and staff. We feel it is not socially responsible at this time to hold a largely attended RV show under these circumstances and we look forward to the 2021 show season.”

While the demand for recreational vehicles is at an all-time high, the NCRVDA Association Dealers are open for business and are welcoming all consumers to safely visit their dealerships. At this time, the NCRVDA and Apple Rock plan to move forward with the 2021 RV Show season scheduled to kick-off January 2021.

“We are working hard to add additional precautions for the 2021 show season to ensure the safety and enjoyment of our attendees and our vendors,” comments Jeff Haughton, Director of Events and Sponsorships. “We look forward to welcoming back all our RV fans in January and plan to provide the same high-quality show we are known for!” adds Haughton.

You can follow the NCRVDA RV Show’s website, www.NorthCarolinaRVDA.com and social media pages (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) for updates, information on the 2021 Show Schedule.

About the NCRVDA

The North Carolina RV Dealers Association (“NCRVDA”) is an association of North Carolina RV Dealers that are dedicated to the quality of the RV lifestyle within North Carolina. NCRVDA has been an organized community of local Dealer for over 30 years and is proud to represent that it’s member RV Dealers are the finest in the state and all are committed to superior products and customer service that serve to better the overall RV experience. NCRVDA works behind the scenes to ensure that legislation in our State will also secure the future of safe and fun RVing for years to come.