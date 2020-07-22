One Hour Heating & Air, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing And On Time Electrical Donate Face Masks To CMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — One Hour Heating & Air and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing have teamed up with On Time Electrical to donate face masks to Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

They donated 1,300 disposable adult face masks and 300 kid face masks to CMS as the start of the school year is fast approaching.

“With school getting ready to start back up and kids having the option to go for a couple of days before virtual learning begins, we just wanted to do our part to keep the teachers, staff and students safe,” said David Fowler, Managing Director of On Time Electrical. “Some people may not have access to getting a mask, so we are making sure to provide them with one.” “Thank you to One Hour Heating & Air, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and On Time Electrical for thinking of the safety of scholars and staff at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools,” said Erica Hopkins, CMS Office & Community Manager.

The face masks will be distributed based on CMS needs.

One Hour Heating and Air and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing have been serving the Charlotte, NC community since 1971. As a locally owned franchise by Mike Fowler and Tommy Rea, One Hour and Benjamin Franklin provide professional HVAC and plumbing repair services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Both companies pride themselves on offering prompt, high quality service at an affordable price. For more information, visit http://onehourac.com or http://benfranklinclt.com or follow One Hour Heating and Air and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing on Facebook.

On Time Electrical is a Charlotte, NC based electrical contractor specializing in both commercial and residential services. Founded by Mike Fowler in 2012, On Time Electrical is committed to providing superior electrical services for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. On Time Electrical provides service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, visit http://ontimeclt.com or follow On Time Electrical on Facebook.