Triple Digit Feels Continue

Hot and steamy once again today with highs reaching the mid-90s. Sunny skies return making it feel like 105+ for some this afternoon. High heat, lots of moisture means unsettled pattern also continues with the chance for a few afternoon storms. A few of which could be on the stronger side. This trend will continue through the end of the week. Without a real trigger, storms will remain scattered through Friday until this air mass breaks down enough to allow more seasonable, less muggy conditions for the weekend. The ‘cooldown’ will be short-lived though. Temps back in the mid-90s by early next week.

Today: Sunny, Chance Storms. High: 95 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: P. Cloudy. Low: 74 Wind: SW 3-6 mph

Thu: Storms. High: 93 Wind: SW 3-6 mph

Thu PM: M. Cloudy. Low: 74 Wind: Calm