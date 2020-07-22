Charlotte’s MLS Team Name Officially Announced As Charlotte Football Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte’s Major League Soccer franchise announced Wednesday that the team’s official name will be Charlotte Football Club (FC). In addition to revealing the club name, Charlotte FC unveiled team branding, including its crest and colors.

Time to make our mark! LIVE reveal presented by @Ally https://t.co/WvSgfC7jMD — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteMLS) July 22, 2020

President of Tepper Sports and Entertainment Tom Glick made the following statement about the announcement:

“Charlotte FC is part of an exciting new era for sports in Charlotte and the Carolinas. Today’s unveiling of our name, colors and crest will be remembered as one of the most exciting days in our club’s history.” “Our fans have been at the heart of creating this brand. This is a large and growing group of soccer fans who, like us, have a passion for the game and big goals and ambitions. We will keep building together with them and delivering a club to which they belong.”

The design inspiration for the Charlotte FC crest was derived from Charlotte’s unique history as the first American city to have its own branch of the United States Mint. The blue, black and white crest is in a circular shape, a modern interpretation of the historic coins made locally. In the center of the crest lies a four-point crown, a nod to the Queen City moniker and the historic four wards of Uptown Charlotte. The engraved typeface and Minted 2022 border mark are additional details paying homage to the club’s inaugural season.

It's all in the details pic.twitter.com/LALt75yF6l — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteMLS) July 22, 2020

Charlotte Football Club Owner David Tepper shared his thoughts on the announcement:

“The Charlotte FC brand truly embodies our city with a design that reflects Charlotte’s rich history.” “When we were awarded the team in December, I spoke about this club bringing the city together. To reach the point where our fans can actually know our name and see our colors is a significant milestone.”

Working alongside founding and lead partner Ally Financial Inc., Charlotte was officially awarded an expansion team on Dec. 17, 2019. Brand development began immediately following the expansion announcement.

For More Information:

Click here for the Charlotte MLS’s first club signing of Sergio Ruiz.

For additional information visit the club’s website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels. Additional content regarding the announcement will be posted on the Charlotte MLS Instagram page.