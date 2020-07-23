Fatal Car Crash Investigation On North Sharon Amity Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed a man Wednesday night.

The driver of a Toyota Corolla, 35-year-old Sui Thang, was driving northeast on North Sharon Amity Road, nearby Shamrock Drive, in east Charlotte when he hit the concrete center median, according to the press release.

Investigators say Thang returned back onto to the road after driving onto the median. He then went off the right side of the road, where the door on the driver’s side struck a tree. He was located in the driver’s seat and pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC.

Wet roadways, high rate of speed and possible impairment may have contributed to the crash, according to police.

CMPD continues to investigate and asks anyone with additional information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or to call Detective Crum at 704-432-2169.