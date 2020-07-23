Meck Co. Leaders Announce Immunization Testing Day For Kids Heading Back To School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Public health officials are providing a back-to-school immunization clinic, according to a Mecklenburg County public officials’ news conference on July 22nd.

Officials say the clinic will be held on Saturday, July 25th, at Beatties Ford Road Health Department between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Health officials ask anyone interested in scheduling an immunization to call 704-336-6500 or to visit meckhealth.org.

COVID-19 officials are asking everyone to wear a mask, and they are only allowing one guardian to accompany their child during the visit.