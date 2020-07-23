Protests Over Arrest Of Woman At Gastonia Ice Cream Shop

GASTONIA, N.C. — On Wednesday night, there was a heavy police presence outside Tony’s Ice Cream Shop in Gastonia in response to growing protests.

Demonstrators were protesting the arrest of a woman, identified as 31-year-old Lydia Sturgues-Robinson, at the ice cream shop earlier this week. The woman said workers treated her badly for wearing a Black Lives Matter button.

Police say the mass gathering started around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to a news release, Gastonia Police, Gaston County Police, the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Highway Patrol, Belmont Police, Mt. Holly Police, Bessemer City Police, Cherryville Police and Lowell Police responded to the business following some civil disturbances at the location on Monday and Tuesday.

Officers in riot gear arrived at the scene earlier in the evening and told the crowd to disperse before 10 p.m.

Counter-protesters were also on the scene and it appears one counter-protester was arrested Wednesday night.

No further information is available at this time. Anyone with tips can call the Gastonia Police front desk at 704-866-6702.