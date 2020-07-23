Queen City Audio Video & Appliances Partners With Checkers For Neighborhood Ice Cream Giveaway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — This summer may look a little different for many families as a result of COVID-19. With travel plans being canceled, more families will be at home looking for things to do around the neighborhood. Queen City Audio Video & Appliances, the Charlotte Checkers and Dippin Dots’ have teamed up to give one lucky neighborhood some summer cheer with an ice cream party hosted by Checkers mascot, Chubby!

Contest Rules: Entries must be submitted here: http://gocheckers.com/articles/promotions/win-an-ice-cream-party-with-chubby-for-your-neighborhood

Ice cream party for up to 250 people will be planned for Friday, August 7th. Only addresses in Charlotte and surrounding areas will be eligible to win. Must enter by July 27th. Winners will be contacted using the information provided in the form during the week of July 27th.

About Queen City Audio Video & Appliances:

Queen City Audio Video & Appliances is family-owned and operated for over 68 years. With 6 stores in and around the Charlotte area and Morganton, NC. The stores feature working kitchens to showcase the latest in state-of-the-art appliances. Certified product specialists are there to guide you in selecting the right appliances to fit your lifestyle. Visit www.QueenCityOnline.com for more information.