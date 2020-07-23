Scattered Storms to End the Week

A creeping system to the west will nudge this stagnant pattern to change over the next few days. It will still be hot today, but heat advisories are not expected this afternoon as heat index values remain below 100. Afternoon storms will pick up in coverage and intensity today and tomorrow with a few strong to severe storms likely. Similar to what we’ve seen over previous days, heavy downpours leading to localized flooding, lots of lightning and damaging wind will be the greatest threats. Highs will return to the lower 90s by Friday and rise a degree or so for the weekend. Isolated storm chances will be short-lived, as scattered storms return early next week along with more heat as temps return the mid-90s for afternoon highs.

Today: PM Storms. High: 93 Wind: SW 3-5 mph

Tonight: Storms Early. Low: 74 Wind: Calm

Friday: More Storms. High: 90 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Friday PM: Storms Clear. Low: 72 Wind: SW 5 mph