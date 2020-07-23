Statesville Police Investigate Fatal Hit And Run

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man riding a mini dirt bike was hit and killed by a car on Tuesday, according to police.

Officers say Zarrie James, 26, was driving down Alexander Street when a black 2004 Volkswagen Touareg crashed into his bike.

The Volkswagen continued to head eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic hitting a gas pipe line and a tree before continuing onward, according to police.

James was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say the dirt bike had makeshift lights attached to the front and back, and they are unsure if James was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Witnesses say they saw a black female and a black male with dreadlocks fleeing the scene heading south on N. Patterson Street, according to the news release.

Police ask anyone with information on the occupants of the black 2004 Volkswagen Touareg, registration FLK5153, to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.