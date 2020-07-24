Man Charged With Murder Of 48-Year-Old In Southeast Charlotte Homicide Case

The Latest (7/24/20):

Police say the man that was located within several feet of Thursday morning’s southeast Charlotte homicide has been charged with murder.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Detectives identified 36-year-old John Michael Odea for the murder of the identified victim, 48-year-old Michael James Deseve, after an investigation, police say.

After being interviewed by detectives, Odea was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder, according to CMPD.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Original Story (7/23/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives say one person was killed in a shooting in southeast Charlotte near Mint Hill Thursday morning.

Police responded to McGregor Drive, nearby Union Road, around 7:30 a.m., where one victim was pronounced dead by Medic, officials say.

Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation near the 6000 block of McGregor Drive where one person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 23, 2020

According to CMPD, while securing the scene, officers located a suspect seated within several feet of a firearm and were able to de-escalate the situation and take the suspect into custody. Officers are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

#CMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed on McGregor Drive near Mint Hill this morning. Suspect in custody, not looking for anyone else in connection with the homicide. #WCCB pic.twitter.com/QJlhOQQCSJ — Mike Thomas (@tvphotog17) July 23, 2020

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.