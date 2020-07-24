Rain, Storms to End the Week

Kicking the day off with showers and even a few downpours for the higher elevations. Clouds will stick around for much of the day as highs reach the low 90s this afternoon. Scattered storms will return this afternoon and early evening. A few storms could produce damaging wind and heavy rain leading to localized flooding. This weekend, a more typical summertime pattern returns to the region with highs reaching the low 90s and just a chance for a few storms. if you have any outdoor plans, Sunday would be the best day to get some yard work in early or take the boat out. Early next week the heat will return with highs reaching the mid-90s with more storms by Wednesday.

Today: PM Storms. High: 91 Wind: SW 3-5 mph

Tonight: Showers/Storms. Low: 72 Wind: Light

Sat: Chance Storms. High: 91 Wind: SW 5 mph

Sun: M. Sunny. High: 92. Wind: Light