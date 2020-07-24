CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spreading cheer one magical delivery at a time. “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine” is an online group bringing together hundreds of thousands of strangers who are carrying out random acts of kindness and ‘sprinkling’ positivity to others in their communities during the pandemic.

“Wine fairies” are leaving bottles of wine, beer, coffee, snacks, inspiring notes, and other goodies on neighbors, friends, and strangers doorsteps.

Cara Rindell, from Raleigh, N.C., founded the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine Carolinas” on April 23, 2020. Since then, the group has expanded to be in nearly two dozen other states, Puerto Rico, Japan, Canada, and Germany.

The group is not exclusive to women. Rindell has also created “The Brotherhood of the Traveling Beer Carolinas” and a nonalcoholic version for kids. All are coed.

Click here to learn more and sign up or go to www.stwcarolinas.com

