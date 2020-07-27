Cherryville Murder Suspect Arrested In Homicide Case Of 65-Year-Old Lincoln County Victim

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — According to Lincoln County deputies, a Cherryville man was arrested for his accused involvement in the death of a 65-year-old man Monday morning.

On Sunday morning, Lincoln County officials received a 9-1-1 call around 6:20 a.m. concerning a possible physical disturbance at a Howard’s Creek Mill Road residence. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, identified as Ronald Lee Ewing, lying in the driveway dead, a news release stated.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Johnny Ray Cook for his involvement in the death of Ewing, officials say.

According to deputies, he is facing a second degree murder charge.

Johnny Ray Cook was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.