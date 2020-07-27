Wilson’s World: Previewing WCCB’s Music For Good With The Executive Director of Classroom Central

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today on Wilson’s World, Wilson is previewing WCCB’s Music For Good event with the executive director of Classroom Central, Karen Calder.

Join WCCB Charlotte’s Morgan Fogarty and Jon Wilson as they host a virtual at-home concert featuring local and regional musicians to benefit Classroom Central. Tune in Saturday, August 1st at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW, streaming on wccbcharlotte.com, in the WCCB app, and on Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV.

