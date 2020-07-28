CMPD: Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Investigation Underway In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating a motor vehicle collision that left a woman dead in south Charlotte.

A tracker- trailer hit a 2007 Toyota Camry, striking the passenger’s side and killing driver of the Camry, 23-year-old Annalisa Randazzo, on East Woodlawn Road this past Saturday afternoon, according to the news release.

Detectives say Randazzo did not yield to the tracker-trailer when turning left.

The two occupants of the tractor-trailer, including 29-year-old driver Brandon Dimmer, were not injured, according to the news release.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Police say to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169 if they have any further information.