Scattered Storms with Heavy Downpours to End the Week

Overnight rain clearing out, but an approaching weak boundary will have plenty of fuel for more storms today with deep tropical moisture playing a key factor in storms later today. Heavy downpours and lingering rain could lead to an isolated flash flooding threat across the region. Storms chances will remain elevated through the week with more heavy rain expected Thursday into Friday. Severe storms will be limited, but chances for damaging wind with a few storms looks slightly better for Friday afternoon. Isolated storms will be possible this weekend. Temps will remain hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s into early next week.

Today: Storms likely. High: 91 Wind: SW 5 mph

Tonight: Storms Early. Low: 73 Wind: SW 3-5 mph

Thu: Heavy Rain Poss. High: 89 Wind: SW 5-7 mph

Thu PM: More Rain. Low: 74 Wind: SW 3-6 mph