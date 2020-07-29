Wilson’s World: Counting Down to this Saturday’s Music for Good Virtual Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wilson talks more about this Saturday’s Music for Good virtual event with Ingrid Morgan, a CMS Teacher at Cochrane Collegiate Academy, and with event sponsor Acosta Heating Cooling & Electrical’s Lauren Acosta Huckleberry.

With the current pandemic, the need has doubled for donations and items to fill the warehouse of Classroom Central for the teachers and students in the area.

Join WCCB Charlotte’s Morgan Fogarty and Jon Wilson as they host the virtual at-home concert featuring local and regional musicians to benefit Classroom Central. Tune in Saturday, August 1st at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW, streaming on wccbcharlotte.com, in the WCCB app, and on Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV.

