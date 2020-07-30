Detectives With CMPD Have Identified The Victim In The Homicide Off Nevin Road

The Latest:
Detectives have identified 22-year-old Andre Boyd as the victim of the shooting in northwest Charlotte, according to the news release.
CMPD says officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon at the Nevin Chase Apartments, and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies say the investigation into this case is active and ongoing, and anyone with more information should contact CMPD’s Public Affairs Office at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Original Story (Posted: July 29, 2020):
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on Nevin Road in northwest Charlotte.
Officers were called to Nevin Chase Apartments just after 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
This is Charlotte’s 70th homicide of the year.
