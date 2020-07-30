More Heavy Rain, Tracking the Tropics

Starting the morning with patchy dense fog across the region. Visibility in some spots less than 1/4 of a mile after yesterday’s heavy rain has left the ground wet. Heating up to the upper 80s to lower 90s today. Similar ingredients in the mix as what we saw yesterday, so scattered to numerous storms could produce very heavy downpours this afternoon. Not much movement in these storms until they begin to rain themselves out, which will likely lead to localized flooding. Unsettled into Friday with the chance for a few storms becoming severe with damaging wind as the biggest threat. Isolated to scattered storms for the weekend as highs reach the lower 90s. Early next week, our eyes will be on the tropics as Tropical storm Isaias could be impacting the Carolina coast. As of the 5 am NHC update, the path of TS Isaias will move over, or just east of Florida late Saturday into Sunday before quickly moving up the east coast near Charleston late Sunday.

Today: PM Storms. High: 90 Wind: SW 5 mph

Tonight: Storms Likely. Low: 74 Wind: SW 5-7 mph

FRI: Showers/ Storms. High: 93 Wind: SW 5-10 MPH

FRI PM: P. Cloudy. Low: SW 3-7 mph

TS Isaias Update

The disturbance in the Atlantic organized enough to be upgraded to a tropical storm – TS Isaias late last night. The center of this storm is just south of Puerto Rico and will move over Hispaniola later today into Friday. Unless there is a significant intensification and a swing to the north of Hispaniola today, this will likely keep Isaias from organizing much further. It will be interacting with drier air from the southwest (choking development further) as well as shear – unfavorable factors for tropical development. Due to the weaker and likely broader nature of this storm, it will be steered near or just east of Florida late Saturday into early Sunday. From there it will move quickly (good news) up the east coast as a tropical storm, nearing southern SC late Sunday and continuing up the NC coast through early Tuesday. Still, storm surge and flash flooding could be a concern along with wind damage. We’ll have a much better idea of what’s to come by Friday.