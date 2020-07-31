CMPD: Fatal Car Crash Investigation Underway In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers are investigating a single-vehicle crash off Briar Creek Road where a man died, according to a news release.

Police say the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, Evan Brown, drove off the road to the left and crashed into a telephone pole around 1:30 p.m. July 30th.

Medics took Brown to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center where he died from his injuries, according to the news release.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with more information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.