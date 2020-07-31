Heating Back Up & Tracking Hurricane Isaias

It will be heating back up today with highs reaching the mid-90s, but it will be feeling more like the triple digits. Heat advisory for the far eastern fringe of the region as heat indices top 105-107. A chance for scattered storms with a few stronger storms (heavy downpours, damaging wind possible) The weekend will remain hot with temps in the 90s. Scattered afternoon storms will be possible through Sunday. Isaias has been something – instead of weakening after crossing the high terrain of Hispaniola it gained strength and is now a category 1 hurricane, our second of the season. With plenty of warm water, this storm could intensify as it moves over the Caribbean towards the US coast. If you have beach plans Sunday into early next week, it may be a good idea to stay closer to home. The latest guidance suggests this storm could make landfall near the outer banks late Monday. Impacts for us in the western Carolinas is still to be determined, but heavy rain and a few stronger gusts could be possible for those to the east of 77 beginning early Monday morning. This storm will move quickly up the east coast and not linger which is a little bit of good news.

Today: Chance Storms. High: 94 Wind: Sw 8-11 mph

Tonight: Storms Early. Low: 75 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Sat: Hot, 93 Wind: SW 8-13 mph

Sun: Chance Storms. High: 93 Wind: SW 5-10 mph