Feels Like August, Isaías Draws Near

With highs in the 90s, isolated pop-up storms, and a hurricane approaching the Carolinas, this might be the most normal start to a month we’ve seen so far in 2020. We’re still two days out from feeling the effects from Isaías, so enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. Highs should top out in the mid-to-lower 90s, which will combine with dew points in the 70s to create dangerous heat index values in the triple digits. Despite the increased fuel for thunderstorms, rain chances should remain relatively isolated across the Piedmont, increasing slightly as one heads west into the Foothills and High Country. The 90s continue through the second half of the weekend, but we’re in for a rude awakening to start out the workweek.

Isaías has been struggling as of late, due to increased wind shear and dry air intrusion tearing this system apart. Isaías has never had the “look” of an impressive cyclone, but it really looks ragged now. While it is good news that this storm is struggling as it barrels through the Bahamas, it could mean more direct impacts for the western Carolinas. The weaker core of the storm will make it hard for atmospheric currents to steer it eastward, which means Isaías could take a more inland track once it makes landfall late Monday into early Tuesday. For now, the Piedmont can expect a wet and gusty Monday, while the Foothills and High Country should remain relatively unscathed. Some areas east of I-77, however, could see upwards of 1-2″ of rain and gusty winds approaching 20-30 mph. Stay tuned for the latest tonight at 6 & 10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. A stray shower is possible. Low: 74°. Wind: S 5-15.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. Storms northwest. High: 94°. Wind: SW 10-15. Gusts: 20-25.

Sunday Night: Clouds increase. Shower chance late. Low: 74°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Overcast with scattered showers and storms. Gusty at times. High: 95°. Wind: SE 5-15. Gusts: 20-30.