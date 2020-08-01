Music For Good: Arnetta Murrill Crooms Performs “What The World Needs Now”

Arnetta Murrill Crooms performs “What The World Needs Now” for WCCB Charlotte’s Music For Good benefit concert. Music For Good is a virtual at-home concert that benefits Classroom Central.

Classroom Central equips students in need to effectively learn by collecting and distributing free school supplies to their teachers. Classroom Central serves nearly 200 schools across six school districts in the Charlotte region.

Arnetta Murrill-Crooms, a native of Wilmington, NC, is known for her pure, yet raspy, soulful and heart-piercing sound that has captured the attention of many throughout her singing career. “Netta” as she is affectionately called by her loved ones, believes that her love for music and ministry allows her to transcend religious barriers by meeting people without judgment and condemnation.