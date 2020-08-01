Music For Good: Badcameo Performs “Ain’t No Sunshine”

Badcameo performs “Ain’t No Sunshine” for WCCB Charlotte’s Music For Good benefit concert. Music For Good is a virtual at-home concert that benefits Classroom Central.

Classroom Central equips students in need to effectively learn by collecting and distributing free school supplies to their teachers. Classroom Central serves nearly 200 schools across six school districts in the Charlotte region.

Click HERE for more details about Music For Good.

Hailing from the landscapes of Charlotte, North Carolina, Indie-Funk Fusion band BadCameo hit the ground running since forming in September 2017. In October 2017, they released their debut single on Spotify and landed on a “Fresh Finds” playlist within a week, following it up with two more singles. On February 29th, 2020 they released the highly anticipated “Neon Souls”, their first fully produced studio EP.