Music For Good: Chelsea Locklear Performs “Tennessee Whiskey”

Chelsea Locklear performs “Tennessee Whiskey” for WCCB Charlotte’s Music For Good benefit concert. Music For Good is a virtual at-home concert that benefits Classroom Central.

Classroom Central equips students in need to effectively learn by collecting and distributing free school supplies to their teachers. Classroom Central serves nearly 200 schools across six school districts in the Charlotte region.

Singer/songwriter living in Charlotte, NC who likes to sing about all of life’s ups and downs. Chelsea’s debut album “From Me to You” now available in all digital stores.