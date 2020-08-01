Music For Good: Courtney Lynn & Quinn Perform “Dance With Somebody”

Courtney Lynn and Quinn perform “Dance With Somebody” for WCCB Charlotte’s Music For Good benefit concert. Music For Good is a virtual at-home concert that benefits Classroom Central.

Classroom Central equips students in need to effectively learn by collecting and distributing free school supplies to their teachers. Classroom Central serves nearly 200 schools across six school districts in the Charlotte region.

Click HERE for more details about Music For Good.

Courtney Lynn & Quinn have been busy lately. On top of getting married, the front-women are putting out their style of Americana music with their debut EP Remiss, which they released this year. Channeling inspiration from the likes of Brandi Carlile, James Bay, and Joseph, CLQ has gained attention for their mixing of familiar genres in different, exciting ways.