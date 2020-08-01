Music For Good: Elonzo Wesley Performs “Glad & Sorry”

Elonzo Wesley performs “Glad & Sorry” for WCCB Charlotte’s Music For Good benefit concert. Music For Good is a virtual at-home concert that benefits Classroom Central.

Classroom Central equips students in need to effectively learn by collecting and distributing free school supplies to their teachers. Classroom Central serves nearly 200 schools across six school districts in the Charlotte region.

Elonzo Wesley began in 2015, brainchild of singer-songwriter Jeremy Davis. Beginning as a solo artist, but also now performing as a string band, Elonzo Wesley has released two EP’s (To Be True, This Ain’t No Country Song), a live album (Live at the Evening Muse), and two full-length albums. Most recently, releasing 2019’s Songs To No One, on the heels of multiple national tours.