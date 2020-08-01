Music For Good: Jason Jet Performs “Imagine”

Jason Jet performs “Imagine” for WCCB Charlotte’s Music For Good benefit concert. Music For Good is a virtual at-home concert that benefits Classroom Central.

DONATE NOW

Classroom Central equips students in need to effectively learn by collecting and distributing free school supplies to their teachers. Classroom Central serves nearly 200 schools across six school districts in the Charlotte region.

Click HERE for more details about Music For Good.

An indie-soul musician originally from Iceland but now a resident of Charlotte, N.C. Blessed with a brilliant tenor voice, astounding production prowess and gripping lyricism, this sensuous singer/songwriter has an almost trancelike effect on anyone who listens. Welcome to Jason Jet’s world, where his music is an unforgettable experience, according to JSW Media Group.